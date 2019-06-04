Alan Hayman is a former BBC correspondent with more then 40 years' experience in broadcast. Here he gives us his views on Brexit...

Maybe you ordered an online pizza nearly three years ago and it still hasn’t come.

How do you feel? Most likely madder than a wet hen and with little or no desire to order more food from the same unreliable firm.

That’s the view of more than a few Brexit referendum voters just now.

But Monty Python’s Eric Idle suggests we should Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.

So here are just three possible upsides from the current chaotic state of British politics.

First, there is an unprecedented torrent of leaks to the media about what’s going on at the top.

Once upon a time, the Cabinet met in Downing Street in more or less total secrecy.

To know exactly what Ministers have decided, we had to wait 30 years or longer for official Cabinet papers to come out.

Nowadays, some of the 22 politicians round the Cabinet table - plus a few more from the B Team - are spinning and briefing reporters on their smartphones before the meetings are even finished.

So nowadays we know who said what in hours, and not in decades.

If you think - as I do - that the press and public have a right to know what our masters and mistresses are up to, that has to be progress.

Second, several shiny new political parties are now around for us to support if we want to.

Remember how the Cafe de Westminster once offered us, the customers, an effective choice of just two main dishes at election time? Not any more.

Just in the last few months the Brexit Party, led by the indefatigable Nigel Farage, has come along.

So has Change UK, the Barcode Logo Party led by someone whose name for the moment escapes me.

And if those two don’t appeal to you, there may be other parties along in a moment.

A bit like waiting around in Colchester for the next bus to leave Head Street, in fact.

Third, Brexit may have sucked the oxygen out of the Westminster air for now but that has meant fewer government bungles and blunders in other areas of government policy.

So no more botched privatisations of the probation system (yes, I mean you, Chris Grayling).

Some good laws are coming out of Westminster – a ban on performances by wild animals in circuses and letting straight couples become civil partners to name but two.

Fewer new laws, but better ones, are an unplanned effect of the present Brexit shambles. Long may that go on, to my way of thinking.

Finally, could the next Prime Minister ruin it all by going back to business as usual?

Always a risk of course, but I don’t think so.

Just haggling over our Brexit divorce settlement has taken nearly three painful years and that was meant to be the easy bit.

I can’t see the next stage being sorted out in much under a decade, for better or worse.

Over in one long and totally forgettable evening like the Eurovision Song Contest? This one won’t be.

Messrs Quince, Jenkin, Watling and Patel should be getting in training for a marathon and not a 100 metre sprint.

So should our local councillors of all persuasions.

We part-time scribblers are buckled up for the long haul.

Our local politicians need to be as well.