A CCTV image has been released of a man who is missing from Chelmsford.

Essex Police are continuing to search for 24-year-old Jack Coleman, and have issued CCTV images of him at Chelmsford train station.

Jack was last seen at 8am on Friday after telling a friend he planned to go shopping.

At about 10.15am that morning he was caught on CCTV at Chelmsford train station where he is believed to have boarded a train towards London Liverpool Street.

Jack suffers from Epilepsy and he left home without his medication. His family, friends and police are concerned for his welfare.

Jack does not have access to a car and is known to use trains and buses to get around Essex and into London.

He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with a white Nike logo, a dark jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms and blue trainers. He has a distinctive tattoo on one arm featuring a skull with a top hat and two long barrelled revolvers.

Jack may also use the names Jack Oakley and Jack Coleman-Oakley.

Call Chelmsford Police Station on 101.