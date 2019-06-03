A cyclist has been left fighting for her life after a crash.

The woman was rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries after the incident.

The cyclist and a Fiat 500 crashed on the A127 near the junction with the A128.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called shortly after 4pm on Sunday, June 2 with reports a cyclist and a Fiat 500 were in collision on the A127 near the junction with the A128 in West Horndon.

"The road was closed while emergency services were on scene.

"The cyclist, a 29-year-old woman from Hornchurch, was taken to hospital with multiple injuries, which were described as life threatening.

"Enquiries are ongoing. Witnesses are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101."