A RECKLESS driver is on the loose after failing to stop for police before embarking on a terrifying chase round Southend.

The Audi driver was spotted driving the wrong way down the A127 near Bridgwater Drive, risking head-on crashes in a dangerous bid to evade the police.

One woman, who asked not to be named said: “I had to swerve my car out of the way so quickly to avoid hitting him.

“It was absolutely terrifying. I thought we were going to crash and he was travelling so fast, it would have been nasty.”

The Audi TT did end up crashing at the Kent Elms junction hitting four other cars, including a taxi carrying passengers, before speeding off again.

The driver then reportedly sped round narrow residential roads at speeds of up to 100mph according to witnesses.

One resident who asked not to be named said: “I started filming him because he kept going round and round our street.

“Even though there’s speed bumps, he must have been doing about 60mph - it was crazy.

“He was acting like he was going to slow down to let the police catch up but then would speed off again.”

Essex Police confirmed the driver caused a crash at the junction of Kent Elms but that no one was injured.

A police spokesman said: “An Audi TT Quattro failed to stop for police in Prince Avenue, Southend, shortly before 4.40pm on Friday, May 31.

“Officers followed the car, which was seen driving dangerously. It drove the wrong way down the A127, where it was involved in a collision with four cars near Kent Elms Corner. No-one was injured.

“The Audi was not located and enquiries are ongoing.

“Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to call 101 quoting incident 884 of May 31.”

Alternatively, you can call independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or go online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information