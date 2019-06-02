Officers deployed on a mutual aid basis for President Trump’s forthcoming visit will receive a fairer deal thanks to the Police Federation, they have claimed.

Representatives from the Police Federation say they have been working tirelessly to secure pay and conditions and ensure that the appropriate support is in place during the US leader’s state visit this week.

He will arrive in the UK on June 3, leaving on June 5 before travelling to France for the 75th D-Day anniversary celebrations.

Last year nearly 10,000 officers, including officers from Essex Police, were deployed during a four-day trip to the UK by Mr Trump.

This time, officers will benefit from:

• An allowance of £50 for each night away

• Overnight accommodation in a hotel

• Properly regulated mealtimes

• Access to water at all times

• Access to charging points where possible

• Welfare vans

Federation reps will also be present at briefing locations and a hotline will be provided around-the-clock for members to call if they experience difficulties regarding welfare, food or accommodation, although they should contact their own supervisor in the first instance.

PFEW Operational Policing lead Simon Kempton said: “Last year conditions were clearly unacceptable for many of the near 10,000 officers deployed, many of whom were far away from their homes and families after rest days and annual leave were cancelled.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed Trump's last visit to the UK cost Essex Police more than £1.8 million.

In total, £.86 million was spent by Essex Police which oversaw the policing of Stansted Airport where Airforce One touched down.

Essex Police apologised after officers were kept in "disgusting conditions" and forced to sleep on camp beds in tightly packed sports halls with limited access to hot showers and hot food.