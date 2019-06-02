Police are still looking for Jack Coleman, 24, who is missing from Chelmsford.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call Chelmsford Police Station on 101.

He was last seen at 8am on Friday, May 31 and we and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Jack was wearing a red T-shirt with a Nike logo, dark tracksuit bottoms and blue trainers.

He has a tattoo on one arm featuring a skull with a top hat and two long barrelled revolvers.