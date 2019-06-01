AN ESSEX Police sergeant has sent a message to fans attending a concert in Colchester tomorrow which cleverly incorporates the performing artist’s song titles.

Mr. Martin Wilsher, sergeant for Colchester Town Proactive Team, tweeted an innovative and engaging statement addressing gig-goers heading to the Craig David performance in Castle Park tomorrow evening.

The light-hearted release, which urges music lovers to avoid taking drugs, drinking excessively and committing criminal offences, uniquely uses some of the pop singer’s biggest hits to shape several informative sentences.

Craig David’s third single Walking Away is used to state “we don’t want any of you WALKING AWAY lost, upset or disappointed”, while chart topper 7 Days aids the officer in urging fans be patient as they wait for the popular artist because “it’s going to be busy, so be patient… it won’t take 7 DAYS.”

Sergeant Martin Wilsher is now asking people to share the unique message as much as possible with the hope that Craig himself might spot it.

Craig David performs in Castle Park, Colchester tomorrow evening.

International DJ Sigala, songwriter Becky Hill. rising DJ Nathan Dawe will also be performing.

Gates will open at 4pm and performances are expected to start at 6pm.

The show will end at approximately 10.30pm.