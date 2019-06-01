Four teenage boys have been arrested - including two 13-year-olds - after a boy was stabbed multiple times.

Police were called shortly after 7.40pm last night with reports a 17-year-old boy from Southend had been stabbed.

The incident took place in Salisbury Avenue, Westcliff, and officers rushed to the scene.

The victim was found to have suffered stab wounds to his leg, neck and back and was taken to hospital.

Essex Police told the Echo his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Two 13-year-old boys and one aged 14, all from Southend, were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

An 18-year-old, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of occasioning grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife.

All four remain in custody.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Southend CID on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/85571/19.

Alternatively, contact independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.