Police are appealing for information after two women were injured in Chelmsford after reportedly being knocked over by a cyclist.

Officers were called at around 3.20pm on Friday, May 24, after the women aged 53 and 85 were injured while walking in High Street near to RBS bank.

They reported that the cyclist rode at them, causing them to fall to the ground.

One victim suffered a graze to her wrist and the other suffered pain to her hip.

The cyclist rode off in the direction of Moulsham Street.

He was described as being aged in his teens, had blond hair and wore a white T-shirt, dark coloured trousers and white trainers.

He also had a black rucksack with a white logo on it and was riding a red bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chelmsford Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/82490/19 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.