An Audi was spotted by alarmed drivers going the wrong way down the A127.

There are unconfirmed reports the Audi was involved in a police chase through Rayleigh, Eastwood and Southend before a crash near the Kent Elms junction.

The incident is believed to have taken place yesterday afternoon (Friday) at about 4pm.

Witnesses reported the silver Audi causing several crashes but that the most severe was near Kent Elms and involved up to five cars including a taxi.

The "high-speed chase" is believed to have gone along the A127 near the Rayleigh Weir on the London-bound carriageway but driving towards Southend.

Reports suggest the Audi was travelling at speeds of between 50 and 60mph causing oncoming cars to swerve and brake to avoid head-on crashes.

Essex Police have been approached for comment.

We will bring you more information when it becomes available.