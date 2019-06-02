A DISQUALIFIED driver has been jailed for 26 weeks and banned for a further 60 months after being found in a vehicle twice in just three days.

Officers described the driver’s behaviour - which involved smashing through a police road block - as “dangerous and unlawful”.

Darren Porter-Harris - who is a prolific offender - had been handed a six month ban for drink driving on May 13.

Just two days later police closed the A12 at Boreham following a collision at around 1.40pm.

But 37-year-old Porter-Harris, who was driving a silver Vauxhall Corsa, refused to stop for officers, breaking through the police road block and driving off.

Officers stopped the same vehicle on the A12 near Colchester at around 8pm on Saturday, May 18, and arrested Porter-Harris.

Porter-Harris failed a roadside drugs test and refused to provide a specimen while in custody.

At Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court last Monday, May 20, Porter-Harris, of The Boundary, Bedford, received 26 weeks for one count of failing to provide a specimen and two counts of driving while disqualified.

He was also fined £105, ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and was banned from driving for 60 months, which will start once he leaves prison.

He received no separate penalty from the courts for two counts of driving without insurance and one count of failing to stop.

PC Mike Bignell, of Essex Police’s Road Crime Team, said: “Porter-Harris is a persistent offender who shows a complete disregard for his disqualifications and his unlawful actions.

“In this case, he was so concerned about being caught that he drove through a road block that was put in place to secure the scene of an accident.

“His dangerous actions happened just two days after receiving a further disqualification for a roads offence.

“It took us just a matter of days to find him, yet again behind the wheel of a car.

“Porter-Harris was arrested by police officers, remanded and will now serve a prison sentence for his offending with a further 60 month ban once he is released.”