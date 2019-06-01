A BRIDE has told how her special day turned to tragedy when her severely ill father died just hours before he was due to walk her down the aisle.

Charlotte Garrard, 29, a nurse at Broomfield Hospital,was due to marry her partner of four years Ashley, 29, on March 30 and the couple hoped her father Tim Lomas would be there to give her away.

Tim, 56, suffered from glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer where a large number of tumour cells are reproducing and dividing at any given time.

He was given a life expectancy of just three to six months.

Just hours before the couple were meant to say their vows, Tim died, surrounded by his family.

Tim left behind wife Jane, 55, Charlotte and her younger brother, Chris, 27.

Charlotte, from Maldon, said: “I phoned to register my dad’s death and cancel my wedding at the same time.

“For a little while I thought I could never get married. I didn’t want to if my dad couldn’t walk me down the aisle.”

Concerns were raised about her dad’s health after he started struggling to read emails at work.

Tim, a project manager in the oil industry, did not experience symptoms prior to January, when he was diagnosed. Doctors found two tumours on his brain.

Tim rapidly deteriorated after his diagnosis, suffering a stroke, a blood clot in his leg and having to have surgery to drain an abscess on his face.

On what the family thought would be a special day, Charlotte’s mum called after she became concerned about Tim’s breathing.

Charlotte drove to their home straight away and spent Tim’s final moments at his bedside.

She, of Maldon, said: “It is all a bit of a blur. I didn’t want to leave his side the night before. I left him watching television, eating his pasta bake.

“It was awful. It is just like your worst nightmare.

“From the day of being in A&E to his death was just 82 days and they said he had three to six months. It was that quick.

“He didn’t experience anything before this. He had a little bit of a headache that morning but that was it.”

After Tim’s funeral, Charlotte and Ashley married at Vaulty Manor in Heybridge on her mum’s birthday on May 17.

Brother, Chris, walked Charlotte down the aisle and gave the speech.

Just a few days after the wedding, Charlotte shaved 17 inches off her hair to raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity and donated her locks to the Little Princess Trust. She also had her hair dyed grey to mark the colours of brain cancer awareness.

So far she had raised more than £4,000 for charity.

The Brain Tumour Charity’s chief executive Sarah Lindsell said: “By sharing her dad’s story, Charlotte has done so much in raising vital funds and awareness of the impact of a brain tumour.”