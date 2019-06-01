CELEBRITY mathematician Rachel Riley says she was inspired into feminism by a headteacher at Southend High School for Girls who told them: “You can achieve anything you want”.

The 33-year-old said she never anticipated gaining a political profile from speaking out about the problem of anti-semitism.

And Rachel, who is expecting her first child with ex-Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha Kovalev, added that feminism was a key part of her upbringing.

She described her headteacher at the grammar school, who taught them “girls can do anything they want”.

Rachel said that women should stop “underselling” themselves.

Her comments came during a candid podcast interview with Alistair Campbell, the ex-Downing Street Press Secretary, and his daughter Grace, a comedian and activist.

Rachel, who bagged her Countdown job when she was just 22, described herself as “quite naive” growing up, stating that feminism was “indoctrinated” into her at Southend High School for Girls.

She said: “Feminism is easy, it’s just part of my core.

“We had a headmistress who just indoctrinated us into feminism, feminism, feminism. She just promoted women.

“It wasn’t even that men and women were different, that wasn’t even on our radar, it just didn’t even filter into my peripheral vision.

“It was just always that girls can do anything they want. It wasn’t even in reference to boys, it’s just that us girls, we can achieve whatever we want.

“We can get whatever job we want, whatever grades we want. We can do whatever sport, whatever activities.

“It wasn’t until I went to university and met some boys from all different walks of life - especially public school boys - that I became aware that people don’t see each other equally.

“As adults, we think that boys can do something and girls can’t. It’s just ingrained. I don’t blame anyone for it, but I think we need to recognise it.”

Rachel added: “I did leave a TV job because I was being treated differently as a woman.

“When I started I was kind of green and learning and would listen to everybody.

“But then I learnt, and I realised that I didn’t want myself portrayed in a certain way, or having words put in my mouth.

“I didn’t want to be treated a certain way where I could see it being different with other presenters. I didn’t need the aggravation.”

Speaking of her involvement in anti-semitism in politics, Rachel said: “I never anticipated any of this. I want the hell away from it.

"I wish some grown-ups would come in and clear up this mess. It’s opened my eyes to racism in a way that I wasn’t aware of before, and the way things spread, and I guess I’m grateful for that and that I can make a bit of a difference. But this level is unsustainable.

"It’s not healthy, it’s not nice.”