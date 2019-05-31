A MAN has been charged with kidnapping following a disturbance in Chelmsford.

A man from Stebbing will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today, May 31, charged with kidnap.

Kieron Wilson, 25, has also been charged with aggravated burglary, robbery and possession of a firearm. He has also been charged with three driving offences: drink driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

He will appear with 29-year-old Reece Sudbury, from Mitchell Close in Rainham, who has been charged with aggravated burglary.

It follows reports of a disturbance off of Chelmsford’s Eglinton Drive at 4.45pm on May 29.