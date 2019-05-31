POLICE are appealing for information following a report of indecent exposure in Chelmsford on May 25.

It is believed to have occurred in public on Bridge Street, near to the Co-op.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw a boy, believed to be in his mid to late-teens, and wearing black tracksuit bottoms and no shirt, who may have been behaving inappropriately at around 2pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/81874/19.

You can also call Crimestoppers in complete confidence on 0800 555 111.