Chelmsford City Council has agreed to scrap a policy that limits the maximum number of travellers pitches to 10 – following intervention from the planning inspector.

The council’s emerging local plan – which determines where development and growth should come from in the next 14 years – had included provision that limited the number of pitches to 10.

However the inspector has said the national planning policy for travellers sites requires that criteria-based policies should be “fair and effective in facilitating the traditional and nomadic life of travellers while respecting the interest of the settled community”.

He said the council had not produced sufficient evidence as to why sites should be restricted to 10 pitches.

The policy incorporates controversial plans to build a traveller site in Chelmsford that have been green-lighted despite concerns from businesses and parish councils in the area.

The site, located on Drakes Lane near the junction with Boreham Road in Little Waltham, was approved at a city council planning committee meeting in December subject to a number of recommendations.

It will comprise of nine pitches next to an industrial estate and will be only three miles from the major Channels development near Channels Golf Club, paid for by Countryside Zest, the developers behind a vast 3,600 homes in Greater Beaulieu.

Fellow developer Bellway Homes, the firm which obtained outline planning permission in 2012 for the Channels development, will provide the area of land to host the dedicated Gypsy site and provide the costs of making the site fit for human habitation.

But following the planning inspector’s intervention – the site may now grow – albeit only if the city council themselves agree to planning permission.

In a reply back to the inspector, David Green, director of sustainable communities for Chelmsford City Council, said: “It is agreed that the policy which limits new or extended gypsy, traveller and travelling showpeople sites to a maximum of 10 pitches or plots, should be removed as there is currently not sufficient evidence to support this requirement.

“However the council agrees the policy contains other criteria against which the impact and scale of proposals could be considered. The council will add this change to the main modification schedule for your consideration.”

The council’s Local Plan, which notably sets out three major growth areas to deliver 9,000 of the total housing requirement between now and 2036, was passed by the development committee in June last year.

It has since been going through a scrutiny process by the Government which will decide if it is fit to pass.

The “Chelmsford urban area” has been earmarked for 3,200 new homes, 9,000 square metres of office and business, and 11,500 square metres of convenience retail between 2018 and 2036. In addition, there are set to be two greenfield landscape-led residential developments to the east and west of Chelmsford’s existing urban area.

Development north of Chelmsford will be centred most notably in the north east of the city and Great Leighs as new Garden Communities comprising of 4,500 homes.

The council says that development here will help to bring forward the Chelmsford North-East Bypass and provide a secondary access into Broomfield Hospital.

The growth area in and around South Woodham Ferrers will accommodate over 1,000 new homes, 1,000 square metres of flexible business floorspace and 1,900 square metres of convenience retail.

The remaining 5,000 homes are expected to be accommodated in smaller developments across the city.