A new coffee shop and boutique hotel offering CBD and hemp products is set to open in Colchester.

Green Coffee Lab launches today in St Botolph's Circus.

The new cafe will offer coffees, teas and vegan food infused with CBD and hemp as well as cocktails and sweets.

Eight rooms are also on offer for rental in a hotel.

It is believed to be the first CBD hotel in the country.

CBD is a cannabinoid derived from the cannabis plant used for medicinal purposes.