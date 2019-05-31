A MAN who went missing from Chelmsford has been found.
Essex Police are no longer looking for Richard Tew, 40, who was reported missing from his home in Chelmsford on May 29.
Police have thanked residents for supporting and sharing their appeal.
A MAN who went missing from Chelmsford has been found.
Essex Police are no longer looking for Richard Tew, 40, who was reported missing from his home in Chelmsford on May 29.
Police have thanked residents for supporting and sharing their appeal.
Comments are closed on this article.