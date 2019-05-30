British Transport Police officers investigating a report of racist abuse at Chelmsford train station in Essex are no longer appealing for information.

The incident happened between 7.35pm and 8pm on Thursday 18 April.

Two men are reported to have become verbally abusive to a member of rail staff following a dispute over a ticket.

One of the men also made a racist comment. They then left the station.

Officers now have enough information to progress with the case.

The force thanked those who assisted this investigation by sharing the appeal.