A FRAUD trial has collapsed after it emerged the extent of an expert witnesses knowledge was he had once watched a documentary on the subject.

David Pierce, 32, from Billericay, was one of eight men on trial for fraud in connection to the sale of investment opportunities in carbon credits.

Andrew Ager has been used as an expert in a string of court cases about these credits - which work like a credit card but for environmental emissions.

But he was found to have no academic qualifications and could not remember if he had passed his A-Levels, defence lawyers said.

Called to give evidence in a trial, he admitted he had never read a book on the subject - but had once watched a documentary about the permits.

The situation came to light after defence lawyers for Steven Sulley, one of eight men acquitted of fraud at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, questioned Mr Ager about his background.

He also admitted he kept sensitive material given to him by police in a cupboard under the stairs, and some were lost during a leak. Thereafter it was kept in a locked box on his balcony.

Mr Sulley’s defence team, led by barrister Narita Bahra QC, said Mr Ager had been used in more than 20 fraud prosecutions as an expert witness.

In a statement posted on the website of law firm 2 Hare Court, the legal team said: “The safety of the convictions in every previous carbon credits prosecution is now in question.”

The statement went on: “It is apparent that there are systemic failures within the investigation and disclosure processes at City of London Police that are likely to impact upon all prosecutions undertaken in the last eight years.”

Prosecutors then offered no evidence in the trial of the men charged with conspiracy to defraud and all of them, including Mr Pierce, were acquitted.

Carbon credits are permits that allow companies or countries to emit a certain amount of carbon dioxide gas. They can be traded for cash if the limit is not reached.

City of London Police apologised in the wake of the case collapsing. A spokeswoman said: “Together with our colleagues in the CPS, we apologise that evidential and procedural issues in the case have led to its dismissal. Regrettably we haven’t been able to provide victims with the level of service we continually strive for, and we sincerely apologise.”