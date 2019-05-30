AN investigation is underway at Broomfield Hospital after a medication error was linked to a patients death.

The care quality commission undertook an urgent inspection last week after the patient's death in April.

There have been concerns raised that a medication error was made while treating the patient.

The hospital has stated that it believes the patient was given the correct dose of medication, but it may have been administered in the wrong way.

An internal investigation is underway at the hospital, while CQC inspectors visited the site last week and will publish its findings soon.

Director of Nursing Wendy Matthews said: “We informed the Care Quality Commission about the death of one of our patients as we had concerns that a medication error may have been made during his care.

“The safety of our patients is always our number one priority. An investigation is continuing – and while we don’t know what impact the error had for the patient, we took immediate action.

“We believe that the patient was given the correct dose of medication, but it may have been administered in the wrong way.

“We informed his family straight away, and all of the appropriate authorities.

“We took urgent action to ensure our staff are complying with all policies and procedures around medicines management.

“The Care Quality Commission visited us last week, which gave us the opportunity to reassure them that we had put those measures in place.

“We are in contact with the patient’s family and expect an inquest to be held at a later date.”

A CQC spokesman said: "CQC undertook a focused review at Broomfield Hospital following the trust reporting a serious incident.

"We undertake focused inspections when we receive information of concern or patients are potentially at risk. We will be producing a report on our findings in the near future.”