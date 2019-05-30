Two men have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after armed police were spotted in Chelmsford.

Yesterday, police were called to Eglington Drive just before 5pm.

Two men were arrested in Bicknacre two hours later.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We were initially called to an address off of Eglinton Drive just after 4.45pm.

"The two men were arrested in Bicknacre just after 7.10pm.

"One of the men, a 29-year-old from Rainham, was also arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent and theft.

"The second man, a 25-year-old from Stebbing, was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms offences and driving unfit through drink or drugs.

"They remain in custody for questioning."