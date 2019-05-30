A MAN has been arrested after being caught by a police dog.

The B-shift of Southend's Local Policing Team chased a Green Honda around the Eastwood and Rayleigh border after the vehicle was seen acting suspiciously.

Following the chase, the occupants abandoned the car to flee on foot, but were detained by police dog Tygo.

The policing team tweeted that one man was arrested for multiple offences and remains in custody.

They thanked Essex Police's dog section and specials for their help in the pursuit.