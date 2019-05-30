An innovative treatment which can significantly reduce the side effects of radiotherapy for prostate cancer patients will be rolled out at Southend Hospital.

As part of a move by NHS England, the hospital will be one of 12 centres across the country to use a new hydrogel device.

The gel can be used to minimise the exposure of certain parts of the body to radiation when patients are being treated for prostate cancer.

This means side-effects like pain and bleeding can be significantly reduced by as much as 70per cent.

Prof Tony Young, a consultant urological surgeon at Southend Hospital and clinical director for innovation at NHS England, said it is part of the NHS’ commitment to leading the way in treatment.

He added: “It is exciting. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer affecting men and sometimes men are concerned about the side effects of treatment.

“This gel helps lift part of the bowel off the prostate gland so it’s not caught in the radiation field which can reduce quite severe side-effects - whether that be pain or bleeding - by 70per cent so men don’t need to fear coming forward and being checked.

“As a consultant urological surgeon, I thought this makes surgical sense - removing tissue out of the radiation field. So simple, so effective and we’re making that available across the NHS.”

James Green, consultant clinical scientist and head of radiotherapy at Southend Hospital, said they are looking forward to treating patients with the new gel.

He added: “We are really pleased to be able to share the news that we are one of the hospitals to implement the liquid gel spacer therapy for patients undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

“Our clinical lead for oncology, Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, has already been involved with evaluating the gel therapy through a 12-patient feasibility study here at Southend, funded by donations to Southend Hospital Charity, and our first patient was successfully treated in May this year.

“We’re really thrilled that we’ve now been commissioned to provide this service and improve the quality of life for patients across mid and south Essex who come to Southend for their prostate cancer treatment.”