A senior vet is urging dog owners across Essex to be on their guard after recent reports of pets being attacked by poisonous snakes.

Kevin Wood, clinical director at Cherrydown Vets, in Basildon, Wickford and Stanford Le Hope, has issued the warning after a number of reported adder attacks on dogs across the country.

Adders, which are the UK’s only native poisonous snake, hibernate over the winter and emerge during the spring.

After recent warmer weather, the snakes are now beginning to make an appearance in green spaces and beauty spots.

As a result, Kevin is encouraging dog owners to be aware of the potential dangers and what they should do if their pet has been bitten.

He said: “We have started to see reports of adder bites on dogs in other areas over the past couple of weeks. Adders generally hibernate from October to late-April, waking up when the weather warms up and they can bask in the sun.

“They only tend to bite in self-defence, for instance when they are stepped on accidentally or disturbed by an inquisitive dog but when they do, bites can be dangerous as they can induce lameness, vomiting and changes to the heart beat, blood pressure and breathing rate.

“Visually, bites typically result in swelling which is dark in colour and which can quickly become severe. If your dog has been bitten by an adder you should seek veterinary attention as soon as possible. We will treat the dog for shock and swelling, as well as administering anti-venom where appropriate.”

Statistics show most adder bite cases survive, with one study suggesting less than one in 20 treated dogs died as a result of a bite.

To find out more information about Cherrydown Vets, visit www.cherrydownvets.co.uk.