PARENTS, friends and investigators have shared all in a candid documentary on the murder of 34-year-old John Pordage.

Channel 5 Star's Killer Kid: The Murder of John Pordage centres around the incident that saw John attacked with a cosh, and 17-year-old Bradley Blundell fatally shoot John on August 5 2017 at a BP garage in Baddow Road, Great Baddow.

Following an exchange of words at the petrol station, Blundell shot John, from South Woodham Ferrers at point blank range, with one shot hitting a telephone box down the road, the other hitting him in the chest.

DCI Martin Pasmore, of the Kent and Essex Crime Directorate, said: "When you look at the amount of fire arms offences in Essex, they are nothing like this."

The incident sent shockwaves through the city.

After the incident, Blundell, of Cromwell Close, Boreham directed driver of a blue Ford Fiesta, Ella Colgate, 18, and a group of other young people in the blue Ford Fiesta to the Saltmarshes in Maldon, where DCI Pasmore said they burned their clothes, and Blundell even covered himself in petrol to remove any evidence.

He added: "Blundell had washed himself in petrol so there was clearly forensic awareness amongst them to deal with that aspect of gunshot residue.

"We found areas of burned grass, buttons from jeans and it started to transpire that it was Blundell that was directing the actions that took place here.

DS Louise Giles from Essex Police said: "It was something everybody was so impacted by because nobody ever imagined that it would happen.

"These were kids, kids with guns."

A manhunt then ensued, with two suspects, Saul Stanley, 18 and an unnamed boy already in custody, but Blundell was still at large.

Sue Wilson remembered the moment she was asked to identify her son's body.

DS Giles described the moment as one of the hardest parts of the investigation.

She said: "You go in there, and you can't go near him because it's a crime scene, because John is a crime scene.

"So I thought, why are they doing now whatever they want to do, but I cannot kiss or touch John."

Mrs Wilson believed that all the teenagers inside the vehicle should have been arrested for John's death.

After 239 days on the run, on March 30, Blundell handed himself into police in Amsterdam, shortly after his fellow suspects had appeared in court and been sentenced.

He was extradited back to the UK and held in Chelmsford Prison until he appeared in court.

Quickly after he arrived back in the country, Colgate was arrested for perverting the course of justice, accepting instructions from Blundell to lie to the court, claiming she could not remember what happened.

She asked her friend, Florence Lawes, who was in the car at the time to do the same.

Allan Compton, prosecution barrister, said: "During the first trial when she gave evidence, she didn't have any difficulty then in saying things that were helpful for that juvenile.

"But in order to do so, those answers had to be unhelpful for Bradley Blundell.

"That was fine in the first trial because he wasn't there in the dock.

"Those words came back to haunt her, because I had that transcript.

"She realised she had gone down the wrong path."

She received 12-months in prison for perverting the course of justice.

At trial Blundell had claimed to be holding the cosh that struck John and he never handled the gun.

After CCTV investigation, the prosecution proved Blundell's claim to be wrong.

The jury later found Blundell guilty of the murder of John Pordage, a result his mother described as a "relief".

On January 25 at Chelmsford Crown Court, he was sentenced to 22 years for murder.

Mrs Wilson added: "I do not think people realise how bad it has got.

"Everything has changed. I'm not the same person I was before, I know that he will be saying; 'Mum go and get a life', but what sort of life?"

The documentary will air on Monday, June 3, at 9pm.

"I could not deal with the fact of him walking from that, no way."

"John was fun, and he always wanted to please people."

"He was the only person who had the time and energy to put that much time into pleasing people.

"Nobody should be murdered, not that way."

Mark said: "I locked eyes with him in that courtroom, he just stared at me, pure evil."

Sue Wilson, John's mother spoke about her feelings throughout the 18-month investigation, which saw Blundell travel across Europe to evade capture.

Remembering the moment she was asked to identify her son's body, she said: "You go in there, and you can't go near him because it's a crime scene, because John is a crime scene.

"So I thought, why are they doing now whatever they want to do, but I cannot kiss or touch John."

Blundell, of Cromwell Close, Boreham was on bail for offences that included possession of class A drugs and for handling two knives in a public place.

Blundell, Saul Stanley, 18, and an unnamed boy started the night by stealing a motorbike from an address in Brentwood, however, because they could not drive at the time, they needed someone to get them to the vehicle from Chelmsford.

They asked 18-year-old Ella Colgate to drive them to the vehicle on the evening of August 4 in exchange for £40.

After collecting the stolen vehicle, they then travelled to the petrol station in Baddow Road, where they encountered John and his friend Jamal Samuels, who had left a bar in Chelmsford City Centre, and were walking to buy cigarettes and a Lucozade.

It is believed one of John and Jamal had made a comment towards Colgate, saying something to the effect of "nice bum", which the boys, including Blundell took exception to.

DCI Pasmore said: "The first thing that comes out is the vehicle.

"We then started searching for that car, and we stop checked the vehicle with the owner driving it, who was the father of an 18-year-old girl, called Ella Colgate."

"From speaking to Ella and getting some basic information, we realised that she was in the car with her friend, Florence Lawes they opened up to us about what happened that night."

In the back of the blue Ford Fiesta were the three boys.

"These lads in this car were the key individuals we really needed to get a grip of, as soon as we could."

CCTV footage showed John and Jamal laughing at what they considered to be "light hearted banter", and they thought no more of it.

After a scuffle broke out, footage does not show what happened, except for John falling to the ground outside the forecourt, nearby to where a memorial has been placed at the scene.

A message of the memorial states: "The tears in our eyes we can wipe away, the ache in our hearts will always stay."

The incident sent shockwaves through the city.

DS Louise Giles from Essex Police said: "It was something everybody was so impacted by because nobody ever imagined that it would happen.

"These were kids, kids with guns."

an unnamed boy rode the motorbike back to Brentwood, while Colgate, her friend and the two other teenage boys drove in the Fiesta behind.

They eventually stopped at petrol station in Chelmer Village to fill up, however, none of the machines would accept any of their payment cards.

After failing to fill up the motorbike, the group left the vehicle at the garage.

Reiss Thompson, a close friend of John, said: "When we heard it was teenagers who were involved, young 16 or 17-year-olds, it just seemed even more pointless.

Mark Jones, who had been friends with John since they were nine, said: "It's the eternal question, and it will always be the question, why?

"Why did they do it?

"We are not used to gun crime in Chelmsford.

"Teenagers with guns, you wonder what the hell is going on."

The investigators were At around 3am, CCTV showed Colgate's Fiesta driving towards the Saltmarshes in Maldon, ten miles from Chelmsford.

Blundell directed the group as the proceeded to take petrol and start setting fires on the land burning the clothes they were wearing and any other potential evidence.

DCI "Blundell had washed himself in petrol so there was clearly forensic awareness amongst them to deal with that aspect of gunshot residue.

"We found areas of burned grass, buttons from jeans and it started to transpire that it was Blundell that was directing the actions that took place here.

Mark "How have these boys got the knowledge to say; 'I'm going to dowse myself in petrol to get rid of evidence, what 17-year-old boys know these things?

"It was earth shattering to see Sue on her first appeal, to see a lady you have known 30 years, literally dying in front of a camera."

Officers had been searching for information throughout the next day, to find Blundell was in Selfridges, in London, shopping for his girlfriend.

Phone tracking found the trio involved in the incident the night before had travelled to Norwich.

The unnamed boy gave himself up by August 7.

Stanley gave himself up to police within a couple days after.

Meanwhile, Blundell was spotted in Enfield, before he had "gone off the grid".

"I just wanted to think about John and I was being asked questions about him, it made me angry."

Allan Compton, prosecution barrister, said: "During the first trial when she gave evidence, she didn't have any difficulty then in saying things that were helpful for that juvenile.

"But in order to do so, those answers had to be unhelpful for Bradley Blundell.

"That was fine in the first trial because he wasn't there in the dock.

"Those words came back to haunt her, because I had that transcript.

"She realised she had gone down the wrong path."

She received 12-months in prison for perverting the course of justice.

The documentary will air on Monday, June 3, at 9pm.

Jamal Samuels initially wrongly identified a brown haired man had fired the gun that killed John Pordage.