Beresfords property Group recently hosted their first ever women in business event at John Lewis Chelmsford.

The occasion was to champion career woman and provide an entertaining and laid back evening of shopping, beauty and networking.

John Lewis provided a fantastic space, in the way of their Chelmsford store and helped to coordinate a stylish fashion showcase, whereby models demonstrated how to create a ‘work to wow’ look in simple and achievable steps.

Make up stations such as MAC, Charlotte, Tilbury and Tom Ford were on hand to offer mini makeovers and beauty tips and transformations for attendees.

Senior Marketing manager for Beresfords Group, Nicki Treffers said ‘The event was a huge success. It was fantastic to have so many successful and driven woman in one room. Guests were able to network whilst enjoying canapés and drinks courtesy of Waitrose. There was an exciting prize giveaway of £100 voucher hidden amongst the Beresfords goody bags, as well as a fantastic raffle all courtesy of John Lewis. Grange Group Bentley Chelmsford helped add some glamour and sophistication by displaying a stunning Bentley GTC, which the girls were queuing up to be photographed in!

The event was a first for us, and something we would certainly like to do again. The feedback has been really positive, with many people making new and worthwhile likeminded connections’’

For more information on Beresfords Group contact n.treffers@beresfords.co.uk