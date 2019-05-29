BTP officers investigating a report of racist abuse at Chelmsford train station are releasing CCTV images.

The incident happened between 7.35pm and 8pm on Thursday 18 April.

Two men are reported to have become verbally abusive to a member of rail staff following a dispute over a ticket.

One of the men also made a racist comment. They then left the station.

Officers believe the men in the images may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 565 of 18/04/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.