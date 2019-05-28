A new drag story time event is being launched in Southend.

Southend Pride and the council’s LGBT forum, Outreach, are hosting a story time with a twist at the Forum on Friday May 31.

Drag Story Time is an hour of songs, stories and creativity for primary school-aged children aged between five and 11-years-old and their families as they re-enact some of their favourite bed-time stories with dress-up and games.

It will be hosted by local drag stars Joey Bambino and Saffron Slayter, Drag Story Time is an event families will not want to miss.

The event will celebrate difference in a fun, safe, educational and age-appropriate environment.

Sam Adams, co-chair of Southend Pride, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Joey and Saffron to the Forum to host this fun-filled event for all the family.

“Southend Pride was a huge success last year and we hope Southend Pride 2019 will be bigger and better so that everyone enjoys their day.

“As last year, the calendar of Pride celebrations will be varied so that there is something for everyone over the course of the festivities.”

Southend Pride is organised by the Pride Organising Committee. Southend-on-Sea Borough Council has offered free use of the Forum Library while its staff LGBT+ Forum, OUTreach, has facilitated the event.

The event takes place in the children’s library at The Forum between 11.30 and 12.30 on Friday 31 May.

For more information regarding Southend Pride, please visit www.southendpride.org.uk of visit the Southend Pride Facebook Page