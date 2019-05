A MAN has gone missing from Chelmsford.

Essex Police are appealing for help to find Qazim Ayub, 25, who is missing from his home.

He was reported missing at around 3pm on Sunday and police are concerned for his welfare.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a white and green stripy t-shirt, grey or blue jeans and red shoes.

He is 5ft 11ins, wears glasses and has a beard.

Anyone with information should call Chelmsford police station on 101.