THE hit BBC series Gavin & Stacey is returning for a one-off Christmas special.

The sitcom, starring Mathew Horne and Joanna Page and created by Ruth Jones and James Corden, will be back on BBC One for a one hour special over the festive period.

The sitcom is set in Barry Island, Wales and Billericay, where its titular characters are from, focusing on the unusual situations that occur when their two families are brought together.

The show originally aired from 2007 to 2010, running for three series.

Jones and Corden said in a statement: "Over the last ten years we've talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey - where they might be today and what their lives might look like.

"And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one-hour special.

"We've loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy.

"We're so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas. Thank you BBC for helping to make this happen."

Actor Rob Brydon, who will return for the Christmas special to play Uncle Bryn, commented on Corden's tweet, writing: "SURPRISE!!! SURPRISE!!! SURPRISE!!! SURPRISE!!! SURPRISE!!! SURPRISE!!! SURPRISE!!!!!!!!"