A chuch has opened a book of condolence after the tragic death of a nine-year-old at a Great Baddow school.

St Michael's Church, Galleywood is offering the public the chance to leave messages for Leo Latifi and his family.

The public can also write a prayer card and light a candle for Leo.

Leo had been with family members at an after-school swimming club at Great Baddow High School in Chelmsford.

Essex Police said officers were called to reports that a boy fell from a locker and became trapped underneath it at around 6.15pm on Thursday.

Leo, who was not a pupil at the high school, died in hospital.

A spokesman for the church said: "Further to my previous post about the sad death of Leo Latifi, this is just to say that St Michael's Church will continue to be open each day during this coming week, which is half term, as a place of quiet, reflection and prayer.

"We are open 9am-4pm Monday to Saturday - feel free to pop in and stay for as long as you like.

"We are opening a book of condolence in which you can write a message for Leo and his parents, and you can write a prayer card and light a candle for Leo.

"Please spread the word. May God bless Leo's family, friends, and all of us at this difficult time."

Maria Rumsey, headteacher at St Michael's Primary School where Leo was a pupil, said: "All the staff, parents, governors and pupils from St Michael's school are shocked and immensely saddened to hear of the tragic death of our Year 4 pupil, Leo Latifi.

"He will be greatly missed by all.

"We wish to extend our thoughts and condolences to all of Leo's family and friends at this saddest of times.

"Leo was a sparkle in our school.

"His face lit up the classroom and his mischievous blue eyes made us all smile.

"He was an avid scientist, who only on Wednesday, was in his element hunting for bugs on the school field.

"Leo was always keen to share his model-building and wowed the class when he brought in the finished masterpieces!

"He had a wide circle of friends in the year group, all of whom will miss him greatly.

"We are supporting all of our children and staff today as we try to come to terms with this sad loss.

"We are a strong and close community and will ensure that everybody is given the necessary help.

"In order to do this, we would ask that you respect the privacy of the family and school community at this time."