POLICE are investigating reports three men posing as gardeners distracted an elderly woman and stole a four figure sum of cash.

One man went to the 87-year-old woman’s home in Chaucer Crescent, Braintree, sometime between 11am and 12pm on Wednesday, May 22.

He said they needed to look at her garden because trees and bushes were overhanging from a neighbouring garden.

He and one of the other men went into the garden with her. She was told it would cost her a three figure sum to do the work, which she declined.

The three men left in a white van. After they had gone, she found a four figure sum of cash had been taken from her house.

One of the suspects was described as about five foot four inches tall, aged in his late 30s to early 40s, of medium build, and had dark skin and short black hair. He was clean shaven and wore light coloured shorts and a white t-shirt.

The second man was described as aged about 18, about five foot 11 inches tall, white, and of slim build. He also wore light coloured shorts and a white t-shirt.

Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to call Braintree CID on 101 quoting reference 42/80399/19.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Police advised that most people who call at your home will be genuine but to ensure you are always on your guard and to remember there are bogus callers about.

Always check the caller is who they say they are before letting them in and remember not to leave doors open and unattended.

If you need to have work carried out, get a number of quotes and contact a Buy With Confidence accredited trader.

For more advice visit essex.police.uk