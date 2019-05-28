A fraudster has been jailed after pretending to be a mortgage advisor and conning three nurses out of more than £100,000.

Johnson Umax was convicted of three counts of fraud by false representation on Monday 15 April, following a two-week trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Each of the victims had loaned him money, believing he would use it to help them get a mortgage.

He started a relationship with the first victim in February 2013 after they met through an online dating site.

When she told him she wanted to buy a house, he claimed he had a mortgage company and she agreed to give him a deposit of more than £30,000.

He met the second victim in November 2013 and they later began a relationship.

When she told him she wanted to buy a property, he claimed he would buy a house for her and sell it at auction for a profit - then use the money to buy another house for them to live in together.

Umax promised to repay the £40,054 he had taken from her but never did.

Before the victim discovered his deception, she had recommended him to one of her colleagues, who was also looking to get a mortgage.

He took more than £40,000 from her between July 2014 and August 2015 but never repaid it - and lied that he had bought a property on her behalf.

During police interview, the 32-year-old from Chelmsford claimed he had not obtained the money fraudulently.

Umax, of Rutland Road, Chelmsford, denied three counts of fraud by false representation but was found guilty by a jury.

He was jailed on Friday for three years and nine months.

Det Con Chris Sedgwick said: “Umax manipulated his victims and showed no remorse for stealing their life savings. His calculated and heartless actions have had a devastating emotional and financial impact on these hard-working nurses.”