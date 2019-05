A MAN is wanted in connection to a theft from a bus till.

Essex Police has released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after £55 was stolen from the till on May 8.

The incident occurred on Barnard Road just after 9.45pm.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 101 quoting the reference number 42/73592/19, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.