ESSEX County Council needs to plug a funding gap of £100 million by 2021, it has been revealed.

The County Councils Network has said councils are facing a funding black hole of more than £50 billion over the next six years unless extra cash is made available.

The group said rising costs and demand for services, like social care, could mean councils resort to providing the “bare minimum”.

A report found yearly council tax rises and making services more efficient may “not be enough” to plug the gap.

Council leader David Finch admitted more needed to be done to “balance the books” and said services could be reduced or axed.

It comes as the Government’s Revenue Support Grant, which gives councils additional funding, stops next year.

The fund has been decreasing and in 2019/20 the council received just £18 million compared to £117 million in 2016/17.

For 2019/20 the council will spend £940 million running services excluding schools, this is an increase of £25 million on the previous year.

Income from commercial, rental and other services will increase by £10 million this year and work is underway to find other ways to help generate more income.

County Hall has opened a consultation on plans to axe free travel on its park and rides for pensioners. It says the concessionary fares scheme costs it about £447,000 a year.

Fitness clubs and professional dog walkers could be charged to use country parks as part of a review which could generate £40,000 a year.

Mr Finch said: “Essex County Council, like every other authority in the country, is facing a funding gap, driven by inflation, demand pressures and a reduction in government funding.

“As a result we continue to look for efficiencies and transform what we do to reflect new technology and how people want to access services.

“However, this alone will not balance the books.

“This means we will need to consider how much we raise through taxation or from fees and charges. If this does not bridge the gap, then service levels or entitlements will need to reduce.

“We face an extremely challenging future if something isn’t done to address the extreme financial pressures we are under.”