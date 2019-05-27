A WILDLIFE hospital charity has seen a worrying increase of baby hedgehogs being taken in.

South Essex Wildlife Hospital, in Orsett has made a public warning about the increase.

Charity bosses are worried about nests being disturbed.

A spokesman took to social media to warn residents.

The hospital charity spokesman said: "The orphan hedgehog season has started.

"We have had several disturbed nests bought in over the last couple of weeks.

"Please be careful when tidying your garden not to interfere with any wildlife homes."

The animal charity sees the increase in nests and young hedgehogs disturbed each year.

The hospital works to rescue, rehabilitate and advice the public about wildlife.