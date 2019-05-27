UNSUSPECTING members of the public in Essex took part in a series of silly games to win cash as part of a popular TV show.

An episode of In For A Penny, on ITV, which aired on Saturday saw host Stephen Mulhern visit the county.

Filming for the series took place way back in July 2017, but has only just aired.

It saw Stephen visit Witham, Chelmsford and Southend.

In Witham drivers played ‘Pump It Up’ where the host will pay for their petrol if they can pump the exact amount they've predetermined in just two pumps.

There was also a supermarket sweep, Mum's The Word game and the final challenge for £1,000 which was played in Southend town centre.

Stephen Mulhern took time to chat to Kesie English and other fans in Witham in 2017

Stephen Mulhern: “I have absolutely loved filming this show. I don't think I have ever laughed so much filming a series and it was all down to the Great British public, they are the real stars.

"I've been privileged to meet some of the most amazing people up and down the country and now the viewers will get to see just how funny and entertaining they are."

You can watch the episode at the ITV Hub.