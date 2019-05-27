A MAN who threw a torrent of verbal abuse at a pregnant woman who tried to help him has been spared jail.

Daniel Serra, 32, hurled abuse at a woman in West Hordon Train Station, including threatening to get her pregnant, after she'd tried to help him with directions.

On 28 September last year at around 9am, Serra began to shout at the woman at West Hordon station, asking her how to get to his destination.

After directing him to the ticket office for advice, Serra subjected the victim to a torrent of verbal abuse, including threatening to get her pregnant.

The court heard the victim told him she was in fact pregnant, but he continued his violent onslaught and sexual threats, saying 'I’ve got three women pregnant and you’ll be next. You won’t be no princess when I’m finished with you'.

The victim took refuge in the ticket hall and Serra continued to shout threats at her from the platform.

Following an investigation by British Transport Police dedicated c2c Proactive Team, Serra was arrested at his home address in October.

Serra, of Greaves Close, Barking, was found guilty of a section 4 Public Order offence, at Southend Magistrates’ Court on May 8.

He was sentenced to six weeks in prison suspended for two years. He must also complete a rehabilitation programme and pay £500 in compensation to the victim.

Sergeant Jay Bibby, of British Transport Police, said: "This was a prolonged and disgusting verbal attack on a pregnant woman travelling on her own. She was understandably left incredibly distressed by the ordeal, having seriously feared for her safety.

"I hope this serves a strong reminder we will investigate all manner of sexual crime and bring these offenders before the courts."