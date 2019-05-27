THE Brexit Party have topped the results in the European Parliament elections.
The party, led by Nigel Farage, won the most votes across Basildon, Southend, Rochford and Castle Point in the election held on Thursday.
Across the whole of the East of England region, which houses Essex, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk, 1,603,017 people turned out to vote.
The Brexit Party won 604,715 votes, with the Liberal Democrats coming second with 361,563 votes.
In third place came the Green Party with 202,460 votes, with the Conservatives only receiving163,830 votes.
Here is a breakdown of the results by south Essex regions.
Basildon
Change UK: 1,257
Conservative & Unionist Party: 3,975
English Democrats: 286
Green Party: 3,424
Labour: 3,807
Liberal Democrats: 5,536
The Brexit Party: 20,843
UK Independence Party (UKIP): 2,052
Csordas Attila (IND): 73
Southend
Change UK: 1,465
Conservative and Unionist Party: 3,849
English Democrats: 257
Green Party: 5,214
Labour Party: 4,255
Liberal Democrats: 8,085
The Brexit Party: 18,032
UK Independent Party (UKIP): 1,582
Csordas, Attila - Independent: 133
Spoilt ballots: 180
Castle Point
Change UK: 662
Conservative and Unionist Party: 2,122
English Democrats: 149
Green Party: 1,517
Labour Party: 1,237
Liberal Democrats : 2,123
The Brexit Party: 12,821
UK Independence Party (UKIP): 1,194
Csordas, Attila: 34
Rochford
Change UK The Independent Group: 773
Conservative and Unionist Party: 2,201
English Democrats: 252
Green Party: 2,478
Labour Party: 1,083
Liberal Democrats: 3,276
The Brexit Party: 12,396
UK Independence Party (UKIP): 985
Attila Csordas Independent: 46
Spoilt ballots: 130
Chelmsford
Change UK The Independent Group: 1,555
Conservatives: 4,639
English Democrats: 202
Green Party: 4,503
Labour Party: 2,237
Liberal Democrats:13,572
The Brexit Party: 19,113
UK Independence Party (UKIP): 1,351
Csordas, Attila: 80
Change UK – The Independent Group: 1,093
Conservative and Unionist Party: 2,623
English Democrats: 531
Green Party: 2,159
Labour Party: 5,080
Liberal Democrats: 2,909
The Brexit Party: 17,573
UK Independence Party: 1,947
Csordas, Attila: 56
East of England
Change UK: 58,274
Conservative: 163,830
English Democrats: 10,217
Green Party: 202,460
Labour: 139,490
Liberal Democrats: 361,563
The Brexit Party: 604,715
UKIP: 54,676
Atilla Csordas: 3,230
