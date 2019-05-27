THE Brexit Party have topped the results in the European Parliament elections.

The party, led by Nigel Farage, won the most votes across Basildon, Southend, Rochford and Castle Point in the election held on Thursday.

Across the whole of the East of England region, which houses Essex, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk, 1,603,017 people turned out to vote.

The Brexit Party won 604,715 votes, with the Liberal Democrats coming second with 361,563 votes.

In third place came the Green Party with 202,460 votes, with the Conservatives only receiving163,830 votes.

Here is a breakdown of the results by south Essex regions.

Basildon

Change UK: 1,257

Conservative & Unionist Party: 3,975

English Democrats: 286

Green Party: 3,424

Labour: 3,807

Liberal Democrats: 5,536

The Brexit Party: 20,843

UK Independence Party (UKIP): 2,052

Csordas Attila (IND): 73

Southend

Change UK: 1,465

Conservative and Unionist Party: 3,849

English Democrats: 257

Green Party: 5,214

Labour Party: 4,255

Liberal Democrats: 8,085

The Brexit Party: 18,032

UK Independent Party (UKIP): 1,582

Csordas, Attila - Independent: 133

Spoilt ballots: 180

Castle Point

Change UK: 662

Conservative and Unionist Party: 2,122

English Democrats: 149

Green Party: 1,517

Labour Party: 1,237

Liberal Democrats : 2,123

The Brexit Party: 12,821

UK Independence Party (UKIP): 1,194

Csordas, Attila: 34

Rochford

Change UK The Independent Group: 773

Conservative and Unionist Party: 2,201

English Democrats: 252

Green Party: 2,478

Labour Party: 1,083

Liberal Democrats: 3,276

The Brexit Party: 12,396

UK Independence Party (UKIP): 985

Attila Csordas Independent: 46

Spoilt ballots: 130

Chelmsford

Change UK The Independent Group: 1,555

Conservatives: 4,639

English Democrats: 202

Green Party: 4,503

Labour Party: 2,237

Liberal Democrats:13,572

The Brexit Party: 19,113

UK Independence Party (UKIP): 1,351

Csordas, Attila: 80

Thurrock

Change UK – The Independent Group: 1,093

Conservative and Unionist Party: 2,623

English Democrats: 531

Green Party: 2,159

Labour Party: 5,080

Liberal Democrats: 2,909

The Brexit Party: 17,573

UK Independence Party: 1,947

Csordas, Attila: 56

East of England

Change UK: 58,274

Conservative: 163,830

English Democrats: 10,217

Green Party: 202,460

Labour: 139,490

Liberal Democrats: 361,563

The Brexit Party: 604,715

UKIP: 54,676

Atilla Csordas: 3,230