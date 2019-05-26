Essex is preparing to celebrate the LGBT+ community with a host of pride events.

Essex Pride will be held on June 15 from noon at Central Park, Chelmsford.

Basildon Pride will take place on September 14 in and around Basildon town centre and Gloucester Park.

There will also be a pride parade in Southend High Street from noon on July 20.

Pride parades are also about celebrating self acceptance, achievements, legal rights and pride.