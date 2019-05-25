Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on the A12.

Officers were contacted around 6pm today (Saturday May 25) following reports a motorbike had been in collision with a tree on the southbound track at the junction 27/ A133 (Spring Lane Interchange) slip road.

The rider, a man in his 20s, suffered life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Addenbrooke’s hospital.

Officers remain at the scene and the A133 slip road has been closed in both directions.

A police spokesman said: "We are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash and want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has Dash Cam footage to contact the Stanway Road Policing Unit on 101."

Police closed both sides of the A12 earlier this evening between junction 26 at Eight Ash Green and junction 28, near to the JobServe Community Stadium, while emergency services worked at the scene.

An air ambulance was called to the incident to assist paramedics.