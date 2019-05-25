The Spice Girls made a triumphant return as they began their tour.

The 90's pop group took to the stage for the first time in seven years at Dublin's Croke Park last night .

More than 70,000 fans turned out to see Brown, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm perform the group's biggest hits.

Fans at the concert praised the group for their show.

But star Melanie Brown said she hopes the sound "will be much better" for their next gig after some fans complained about the sound during their first show.

Brown - otherwise known as Mel B - thanked their fans for attending the show.

She added: "We will see you in Cardiff. And hopefully the vocals and the sound will be much, much better, pfft."

The group are undertaking the 13-date tour without original Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham, who has decided not to join them.

The Spice Girls will head to Cardiff's Principality Stadium (May 27), the Etihad Stadium in Manchester (May 29 to June 1), Coventry's Ricoh Arena (June 3-4), Sunderland's Stadium Of Light (June 6), Edinburgh's BT Murrayfield Stadium (June 8), Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium (June 10) and London's Wembley Stadium (June 13-15).