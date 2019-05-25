Police investigating the theft of computer equipment from a warehouse have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Thieves broke into the warehouse on Haltwhistle Road, South Woodham Ferrers between 1.30pm on Saturday May 4 and 8.15am on Tuesday May 7.

The suspects knocked down two bricks walls to get inside before stealing computers and computer equipment.

Police are investigating the burglary and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They also want to speak to the man shown in the image in connection with the burglary.

Anyone who has information or who recognises the man shown can contact PC Matthew Mehen at Maldon police by contacting 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.