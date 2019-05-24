A FRAUDSTER has been jailed after pretending to be a mortgage advisor and conning three nurses out of more than £100,000.

Johnson Umax was convicted of three counts of fraud by false representation following a two-week trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Each of the victims had loaned him money, believing he would use it to help them get a mortgage.

He took more than £30,000 from his first victim, with whom he had started a relationship in February 2013 after they met through an online dating site.

Umax, 32, took £40,054 from the second victim, whom he met in November 2013 and formed a relationship with.

He took more than £40,000 from a third woman between July 2014 and August 2015.

Umax, of Rutland Road, Chelmsford, denied three counts of fraud by false representation but was found guilty by a jury in April.

He was jailed today for three years and nine months.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Chris Sedgwick said: “Johnson Umax manipulated his victims and showed no remorse for stealing their life savings.

“His calculated and heartless actions have had a devastating emotional and financial impact on these hard-working nurses.”