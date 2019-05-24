A PENSIONER who died on the A12 crashed after her vehicle left the carriageway, an inquest has heard.

Carol Wilson, 67, of Colchester, passed away following the collision on the northbound carriageway near junction 16 at Galleywood on Tuesday, May 14.

At Chelmsford Coroner's Court on Friday an inquest into her death was opened and adjourned.

Rob Colbert, coroner's officer, said: "She was driving a Hyundai i10 motorcar which left the carriageway and collided with roadside street furniture.

"Paramedics attended but her death was confirmed at 1.35pm at the scene.

"Police have commenced an investigation into the collision.

"A postmortem was carried out on May 22 and her cause of death was found to be multiple injuries."

No other vehicles were involved.

Senior Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray set a date for the full inquest of November 15.

She said: "I will require a copy of the postmortem, toxicology results and the forensic collision investigation report."

Following the collision Essex Police launched an appeal for dash cam footage.

Witnesses should contact the Serious Collision Investigations Unit on 101 quoting incident 522 of 14/05.