A brand new £2.5 million trampoline park is set to open in Essex.

Flip Out at Lakeside Shopping Centre will be opened by TV star, Joey Essex, on Saturday June 8.

It will create around 75 jobs.

It will be the biggest in the south of England, and will create 25 full time and 50 part-time jobs.

Former TOWIE star, Joey Essex, is cutting the ribbon to mark the official opening.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 11.30am and fans will have the opportunity to meet and greet the Essex personality who is also planning to try out the new equipment.

There are limited tickets remaining and the price includes a one hour jump session from noon until 1pm.

Flip Out franchise co-owner Richard Beese said: "Lakeside is the next in line of the exciting evolution of Flip Out and it will be like no other arena of its kind in the world. "