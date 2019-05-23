A search for missing man has been halted after a body was found.

A man was reported missing from the Purleigh area yesterday.

Essex Police have since confirmed the search for him has been suspended after a body was discovered.

Officers are not treating the death as suspicious.

A spokesman said: "We were called shortly before 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 22 with reports a man had gone missing from Chelmsford.

"We carried out a missing person investigation.

"The search was suspended this morning following the discovery of a man’s body.

"The body has not been formally identified but the missing man’s family have been informed.

"At this stage the man’s death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."

More information as we receive it.