VOTERS across Britain go to the polls today for the European parliamentary elections.

Polling stations are open until 10pm tonight, so you can have your say in an election many thought would never happen.

Here is everything you need to know, including where and how to vote and what not to do at a polling station.

Why am I voting?

If Britain had left the European Union on March 29 as planned, these elections would not be taking place in this country.

But once the EU agreed a Brexit extension until the end of October, the government admitted the country would be going to the polls if it failed to agree a withdrawal deal by today.

Who am I voting for and how does it work?

The East has seven MEP (Member of European Parliament) seats available.

The elections use the complicated D’Hondt formula, which calculates how many seats should be allocated to each party based on vote share.

If Party A is given four seats, the top four candidates on its list are elected.

You vote for a party rather than an individual candidate.

Each party submits a list of candidates, with the most preferred candidates listed at the top.

Where and when can I vote?

Polling stations opened at 7am and will close at 10pm - so there's plenty of time to cast your vote.

To find your polling station, visit the website for your area's district council and use their postcode finder tool.

What can I and can't do I do in a polling station?

Whether it's taking a selfie or the #dogsatpollingstations trend, there are a few things to remember when heading out to vote.

When will I find out the results?

The election results will not be announced until around 10pm on Sunday, with members set to take their seats on July 2.