A BRITISH Transport Police officer has been found guilty of beating his partner in Basildon.

Sergeant Daniel Hughes was found guilty of assaulting his partner on two separate occasions following a trial at Basildon Magistrate’s Court.

The court heard Sergeant Hughes assaulted his partner on two occasions in July and October last year.

Hughes was originally charged with five offences, however he was later found not guilty of one count of criminal damage, one count of assault by beating and one count of common assault.

The assault incidents took place when Hughes was off duty.

He is from Basildon, but was based in London as a British Transport Police officer.

The court returned its verdict on Friday.

Hughes will now no longer serve as an officer for the BTP, and is due to be sentenced for his crimes on July 1 at Basildon Magistrate’s Court.

A spokesman for the BTP said: “On Friday May 17, Sergeant Daniel Hughes, who is based in London, was found guilty of two counts of assault at Basildon Magistrates’ Court, in relation to two incidents while off duty in July 2018 and October 2018.

“PS Hughes was placed on restricted duties following his arrest and charge.

“The Force’s Professional Standards Department will now review the findings against the standards of professional behaviour and the Code of Ethics.”

Hughes could potentially face significant time in prison when he is sentenced.

Anyone who is suffering domestic violence or has concerns over the safety of others can call the National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247.